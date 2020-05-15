Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
5/2/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
4/30/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/25/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
4/24/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.
