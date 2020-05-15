Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,142,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.