Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $222.77. 6,675,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,407,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

