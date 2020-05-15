Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,252 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adobe by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,274,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.00. 388,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

