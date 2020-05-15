Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,341,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

