Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

GE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 122,614,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,487,719. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

