Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,500,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 14,150,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,006,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

