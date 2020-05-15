Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of WFCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

