WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,003. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

