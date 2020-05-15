Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com updated its Q2 2020

Wix.Com stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.53. 1,940,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

