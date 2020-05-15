Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,634. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

