Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $13.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

