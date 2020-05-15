Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.48. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 490,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.