Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.98. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $4.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $11.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $14.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.80. 639,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

