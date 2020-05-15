Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $0.56. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

AYI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

