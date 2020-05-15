Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.14). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 143,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,336.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and have sold 554,084 shares worth $12,051,606.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Fastly by 148.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 300.0% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96.

