Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OVCHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

