ZClassic Price Reaches $0.20 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $9,961.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00447729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00095369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

