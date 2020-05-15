ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.35 EPS

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

