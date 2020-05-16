$0.05 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNEB. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 41,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.32. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter acquired 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $75,143. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

