$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.31. 841,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,347. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 963,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

