129,227 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

