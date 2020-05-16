1,387,435 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,387,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,360,000. Enbridge makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Enbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 3,854,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

