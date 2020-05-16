14,797 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. 2,330,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

