15,040 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,813,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,306,027. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

