15,875 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 571,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 974,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

CFA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. 38,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,855. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

