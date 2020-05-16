21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $17.02. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 856,194 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

