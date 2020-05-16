21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $17.02. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 856,194 shares changing hands.
The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
