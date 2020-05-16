2,466 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

