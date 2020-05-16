27,413 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $897,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $105,697,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $92,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $61,928,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $47,576,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,872. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.