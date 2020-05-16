333,847 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Nike by 117.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 373,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 463.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 184.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 23.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.