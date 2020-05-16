364,554 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,062,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.