384,204 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,890,000. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Amgen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. 3,111,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.22. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

