3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

