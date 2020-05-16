533,515 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 533,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,326,000. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of United Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 22,032,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.