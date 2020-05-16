862,985 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 862,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,418,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit