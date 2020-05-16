$946.84 Million in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $946.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $932.30 million to $971.20 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

