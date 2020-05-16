AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $97.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

