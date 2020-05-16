AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

