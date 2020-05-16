Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.88. 3,630,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

