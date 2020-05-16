AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

