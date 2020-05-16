AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 10,064,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

