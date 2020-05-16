Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $108.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 766,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

