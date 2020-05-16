Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,136,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,273,000 after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

NYSE AGN remained flat at $$193.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

