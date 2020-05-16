Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,243. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $182,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $59,443,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 1,076,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit