Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,243. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $182,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $59,443,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 1,076,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.