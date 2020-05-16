American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

AEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.