American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 2.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

