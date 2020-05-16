American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average is $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

