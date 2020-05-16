Analysts Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,460. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

