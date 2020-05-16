Analysts Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.40). Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 368,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,911. Rev Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $332.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

