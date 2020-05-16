Ansell (ASX:ANN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.23

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $31.35. Ansell shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 512,039 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$28.73 and a 200 day moving average of A$29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37.

In other Ansell news, insider Nigel Garrard purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.15 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of A$45,277.20 ($32,111.49).

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

